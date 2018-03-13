Share this article

St. Bonaventure student bus gets flat tire on way to NCAA Tournament

St. Bonaventure is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. The path hasn't been easy.

And with Tuesday night's First Four game against UCLA, the path was not easy for a bus of students hoping to get to Dayton before the 9:10 tipoff.

According to the Twitter feed of the student managers, a bus with Bona students got a flat tire at around 5:45 p.m. The bus was about 90 minutes outside of Dayton.

It appeared help had arrived about 40 minutes later and the Bonnies fans remained undaunted.

Alumni raised more than $50,000 to send three buses of students and cover ticket and other expeneses. Adrian and Amy Wojnarowski donated $10,000. Adrian Wojnarowski is a Bona alum and is ESPN's main national reporter on the NBA.

