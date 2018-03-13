St. Bonaventure student bus gets flat tire on way to NCAA Tournament

St. Bonaventure is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. The path hasn't been easy.

And with Tuesday night's First Four game against UCLA, the path was not easy for a bus of students hoping to get to Dayton before the 9:10 tipoff.

According to the Twitter feed of the student managers, a bus with Bona students got a flat tire at around 5:45 p.m. The bus was about 90 minutes outside of Dayton.

Hey Bonnies in Dayton! We’ve got a student bus with a flat tire about an hour and a half out from the arena. What kind of help have you got for us here?? @BonaBlog @Go_Bonnies @wojespn — StBona WBB Managers (@CanUManageThis) March 13, 2018

Cookies and Chips while trapped in the parking lot of a @BobEvansFarms... ask me anything!

Everyday is an adventure when you live life on the road! — StBona WBB Managers (@CanUManageThis) March 13, 2018

It appeared help had arrived about 40 minutes later and the Bonnies fans remained undaunted.

FixMyRig is here, so you can be sure that we won’t let snowstorms or flat tires or anything stop us from cheering on our Bonnies tonight! — StBona WBB Managers (@CanUManageThis) March 13, 2018

AND WE ARE BACK ON THE ROAD! BRACE FOR OUR ARRIVAL, UCLA!!! — StBona WBB Managers (@CanUManageThis) March 13, 2018

Adding to the adventure of the day: after looping around the parking lot to leave, we confused the GPS... catch us driving an exit East to loop it back West. — StBona WBB Managers (@CanUManageThis) March 13, 2018

Alumni raised more than $50,000 to send three buses of students and cover ticket and other expeneses. Adrian and Amy Wojnarowski donated $10,000. Adrian Wojnarowski is a Bona alum and is ESPN's main national reporter on the NBA.