So you want to see 'Hamilton'? Use this Shea's ticket guide

The 2018-19 season at Shea's Performing Arts Center has more weeks than any in the history of the theater's Broadway series. That means more opportunities for ticket-seekers looking to snag good seats.

Here's how to do it:

When it comes to clinching tickets for the season's most in-demand shows -- especially "Hamilton" -- season subscriptions will give you the best shot. Those who already hold subscriptions get priority and can renew them starting March 13.

New subscribers will have to wait until May (an exact date has not yet been set) to buy season tickets. And if you want to take your chance on a show-by-show basis, single tickets go on sale approximately six to eight weeks before each performance. They are generally priced between about $30 and $80, depending on your seats.

According to Shea's, those who are able to pick up season tickets from March through May will be guaranteed tickets to "Hamilton." But, Shea's PR strategist Jennifer Orr warns, "subscriptions may be limited."

The price for subscriptions ranges from $263 to $652, depending on the tier. Shea's subscriptions are separated into four tiers based on how close the seats are to the stage, from prime seats in A (center orchestra rows A-K and center and balcony rows AA to CC) to to the nosebleeds in D (balcony rows P-V). Priority for better seats will go to renewing subscribers.

Here are two color-coded seating charts to give you a sense of the options:

More info is at sheas.org or call the Shea's box office at 847-0850.