SERVOS, Lenora R. (Bowen)

SERVOS - Lenora R. (nee Bowen)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, suddenly on March 9, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Servos; dearest mother of Debbie (Wayne) Ludescher and Donald (Cheryl) Servos; loving grandmother of Robert Ludescher, Katania-Lea, Brandan (Teresa), Dylan, and Jordan Servos; also survived by great-grandchildren; sister of the late Lee and Lavern Bowen; also survived by a niece and nephew. The family will be present on Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday evening at 8 PM.