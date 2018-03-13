Second Buckethead show added for Buffalo Iron Works

Due to an overwhelming demand, a second local show featuring the guitar virtuoso Buckethead has been added for 7 p.m. April 3 in Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). Buckethead's first show on April 2 is sold out.

With more than 300 albums to his name and counting, the reclusive avant-garde musician and former Guns N' Roses member certainly has enough material to set up a residency at the Cobblstone venue.

He shared his most recent release "Bucketheadland 5 13 10 31," the latest installment in his ongoing "Pikes" series, back in October.

Advance tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the venue's box office, Buffaloironworks.com and Terrapin Station. A limited number of VIP tickets can also be purchased for $45.