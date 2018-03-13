SCHULTZ, Phillip Allen

SCHULTZ - Phillip Allen March 7, 2018, of Sloan, NY. Beloved husband of the late Janet Ann Schultz (nee Karpinske); devoted father of Paul Schultz; son of late Robert Frederick Schultz and Mildred Evelyn Schultz (nee DeLand); brother of Carol and David. Phillip was born in Dunkirk, NY and attended Dunkirk High School. He was a 1970 graduate of Bryant & Stratton Business Institute in Intensive Data Processing. He also graduated Summa Cum Laude from Daemen College in 1981, receiving his Spanish BA with a deep interest in linguistics and speaking five languages fluently. Phillip worked for 20 years as a Senior Social Welfare Examiner at Erie County Social Services where he retired in 2002. He also worked for Catholic Charities in refugee resettlement and was in Who's Who in 1981. He was a devout Catholic and his interests included world religions, world history, geography/maps that he could draw from memory, cooking, recipe development, miniature poodles and was an avid reader. Services were held at convenience of the family. Please make donations in his name to Aid to the Church in Need at www.churchinneed.org. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME.