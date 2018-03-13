Sabres recall Ullmark, now carrying three goalies

In a move that could be with an eye to the future, the Sabres have called up goaltender Linus Ullmark from the Rochester Amerks.

There are no injuries to regular goalies Robin Lehner or Chad Johnson, as the trio was the first group of players on the ice today in HarborCenter.

"We felt it was a good time to call Linus up," coach Phil Housley said after practice. "He certainly deserves to be up here. We continue to evaluate all of our players, especially our goaltenders. It's a good opportunity at this time to bring him up. He's going to get an opportunity. When that is, I don't know."

Ullmark has played one game this year for the Sabres, stopping 44 shots in a 3-1 win over Columbus on Jan. 11 in KeyBank Center. He is 20-11-10 in 42 games for the Amerks, posting career-best numbers in goals-against average (2.44) and save percentage (.923).

With the Amerks seemingly locked in their playoff slot, the Sabres will likely give Ullmark a few more NHL games before sending him back to Rochester for the Calder Cup playoffs.

Ullmark has played 22 games with Buffalo over the last three seasons, posting a 9-11-2 record with a 2.55 GAA and .918 save percentage.