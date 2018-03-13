Reports: Sammy Watkins to sign three-year deal with Chiefs

Former Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs when free agency begins Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Watkins is expected to sign a three-year deal worth $48 million total with $30 million guaranteed at signing, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Watkins' move to Kansas City and Allen Robinson's move to the Chicago Bears take the top two free agent wide receivers off the market immediately.

The Kansas City Star reported that Dallas, Jacksonville and Chicago were among the teams also pursuing Watkins.

Watkins had 593 yards on 39 catches with eight touchdowns in his one season with the Los Angeles Rams after being traded from the Bills last summer.

What the Sammy Watkins deal does is reinforce how where you’re drafted is a huge influence in free agency when you haven’t lived up to the draft spot. 1st rd picks will continue to get chances to prove themselves. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 13, 2018

The Rams had considered using the franchise tag on Watkins, but opted instead to tag safety Lamarcus Joyner. The franchise tag figure for receivers is a roughly $14 million. The deal with the Chiefs pays him $16 per year in average annual value, but the Chiefs kept the deal relatively short, given Watkins' injury history in his time with the Bills.

Watkins provides another option for new quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will succeed Alex Smith, once Smith's trade to Washington becomes official Wednesday.