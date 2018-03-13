Reporters' Notebook: March 13, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: An eternal truth from singer and songwriter Neil Sedaka, born on this date in 1939, “Breaking up is hard to do.”

. . .

TAX TIME – Senior tax adviser Michelle Lobuzetta from H&R Block will give a free lecture, “Tax Tips for Filing the 2018 Federal and State Returns,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Library Room at Kenmore Presbyterian Church, 2771 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. She also will distribute brochures on the latest changes in the tax law.

. . .

TEA TIME – The Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St. at Pavement Road, Lancaster, will host its annual Irish Tea with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. It begins with a bowl of hot soup, followed by tea sandwiches, scones and petit desserts, along with a wide selection of teas. Tours of the historic house will be available. Cost is $24. Not recommended for small children. For reservations, call 741-2032.

. . .

KNOWING HOW – Ceramic construction with a throwing wheel will be demonstrated by Russell Halstead of Lockport Art Co., a specialist in stoneware vessels and contemporary sculpture, at the next meeting of the Niagara Arts Guild at 7 p.m. Friday in the Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. The presentation is free. Refreshments will be provided.

. . .

QUICK AND EASY – The 72nd Lackawanna Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off from in front of Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Ridge Road and South Park Avenue, after 12:10 p.m. Mass on Saturday and conclude in front of Lackawanna City Hall, about 400 feet away.

Marchers and spectators are invited to refresh after the parade with corned beef and cabbage at Father Baker Council 2243, Knights of Columbus, 2838 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, or at Col. John B. Weber Post 898, Veterans of Foreign Wars, about 500 feet away at 2909 South Park Ave.

. . .

PREHISTORIC – The “Lion Man” from Germany, one of the world’s oldest sculptures, will be a highlight of a program entitled “Paleolithic Art With a German Flair” at the next meeting of the Historical Society of North German Settlements in Western New York at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road, Wheatfield. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served.

. . .

ROGER THAT – The history of amateur radio is the topic when Luke Calliano, founding member of the Lancaster Amateur Radio Club, speaks at 2 p.m. in the Lancaster New York Historical Society museum, 40 Clark St., around the corner from the Lancaster Opera House. He also will tell about how he relayed an SOS call he received from a ship in distress on the Pacific Ocean.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Ashley Berends, Harold McNeil, Karen Brady, Nancy Robinette, David Swarts, Mary Simpson, Bill Solomon, Wendy Kinsey, Christopher Jok, Annie Savage, Kenny Williams, Joanne Baney, Doug Hayden, Danny Iafello, Zachary Zelasko, Eric Rauls, Alyssa Hedges, Russ Hurlburt, Donnette Adornetto, Lisa Grover, Carolyn Grizer and R. J. Gray.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Every item in today’s online edition of Reporters’ Notebook appeared in shorter form in the print edition, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.