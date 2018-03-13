Report: Bills showing interest in Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson

The Bills have interest in Vikings free agent defensive tackle Tom Johnson, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer Press.

Johnson, 33, is said to be seeking a two-year deal, according to the report. The Raiders also have expressed interest.

Johnson started 15 games for the Vikings last season and had 17 tackles and two sacks. He spent the last four seasons in Minnesota after three seasons in New Orleans.

He is coming off a three-year, $7 million contract that paid him $2.35 million last season.