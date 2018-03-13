Share this article

Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions lays on the ground after being hit by Tom Johnson #92 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter on October 12, 2014 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Getty Images)

Report: Bills showing interest in Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson

The Bills have interest in Vikings free agent defensive tackle Tom Johnson, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer Press.

Johnson, 33, is said to be seeking a two-year deal, according to the report. The Raiders also have expressed interest.

Johnson started 15 games for the Vikings last season and had 17 tackles and two sacks. He spent the last four seasons in Minnesota after three seasons in New Orleans.

He is coming off a three-year, $7 million contract that paid him $2.35 million last season.

 

