Public asked for ideas on how to use Lockport's Electric Building

The private group that owns Lockport's vacant Electric Building near the Erie Canal locks has some ideas on how to reuse the five-story structure, but it also wants to hear suggestions from area residents.

Historic Lockport Millrace Inc. will host an open meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Lockport Town and Country Club, 717 East Ave.

Dr. Todd M. Retell, one of the partners in Historic Lockport Millrace, said the state Dormitory Authority gave the city a $300,000 grant to hire a contractor to shore up the building. Ideas include a banquet and event facility on the roof, perhaps with amphitheater seating, Retell said.