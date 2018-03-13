Planning Board backs PK Eats, Froth Brewery, Garage Cafe

Plans by restaurateurs Paul Tsouflidis and Kevin Lin to open their new PK Eats micro-food hall in North Buffalo garnered support from the Buffalo Planning Board, which recommended that the Common Council grant a special-use permit that would allow the reuse of a former Family Video store.

Tsouflidis, owner of Acropolis and Newbury Salads, and Sun Cuisines owner Lin are planning a mini-version of their successful Expo Market. The new project, at 1488 Hertel, would include a Japanese-Korean barbeque called Ogenki, a relocated Newbury Salads, and an Acropolis OPA bar.

The market would occupy part of the building, while Hertel Avenue Poutine occupies the rest. A proposal for live music and garage doors that would open to an outdoor dining patio created some concern among neighbors worried about noise, so Planning Board members urged the partners to meet with them to address the issue.

The Planning Board also recommended a zoning map change from heavy industrial to light industrial for the planned Froth Brewery at 700 Military Road, at Skillen Street, where the current zoning allows the brewing operation but wouldn't permit a tavern inside the building.

And the board recommended a special-use permit to allow Lisa Riniolo, owner of Garage Cafe & Lounge at 1127 Hertel, to use the former auto shop property's fenced-in backyard as an outdoor dining patio, with picnic tables.

The Common Council's Legislation Committee will take up each item on Tuesday afternoon.