Developer Noel Sutton is planning to convert a three-story brick-and-masonry building at 1296 Delaware Ave. into a 10-room boutique hotel. (Google Images)

Planning Board OKs boutique hotel on Delaware Avenue

Developer Noel Sutton is one step closer to turning a historic E.B. Green-designed house near Gates Circle into a 10-room hotel, after the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday night recommended that the Common Council grant an adaptive-use permit.

Sutton Development has proposed spending $818,000 to renovate the three-story residential structure at 1296 Delaware Ave., turning it from a single-family residence with a first-floor medical office into a boutique hotel.

The property had been vacant for a dozen years. Plans include restoring the property without major changes to the exterior. "It's been allowed to deteriorate more than it should have," said Haley Hartmans of Sutton Development. "We specialize in historic preservation."

The project received variances last year from the Zoning Board of Appeals, but the planning and design took longer than expected, so that approval expired. Sutton is seeking an adaptive-reuse permit to allow the project to proceed.

