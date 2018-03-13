Plan to close West River Parkway may reroute events onto West River Road

With the state parks' plan to close West River Parkway in April to build a new multiuse path, some groups that used the Parkway for their events are asking the Town of Grand Island to let them close West River Road for some events, said Highway Superintendent Richard Crawford.

Crawford asked the Town Board to consider adopting a policy for closing town roads. He said Grand Island Boulevard, which closes each year for the Fourth of July Parade and West River Parkway are not town roads.

The Greater Buffalo Track Club Grand Island Half Marathon and 10K is planned for May 5 along West River Parkway. Crawford said event planners haven't gotten word from the state if they will be disrupted, but the town needs to be prepared just in case.

"(These runs and/or bike races) would have to have all types of traffic controls and residents would have to be notified in advance," said Crawford. "There would be delays (on West River Road) for whatever duration that race is going by and coming back."

Construction on the 8-mile trail, between Long Road and Oakfield Road, is set to begin in April and be completed by the fall.