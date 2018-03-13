PICKARD, Albert J., Jr.

PICKARD - Albert J., Jr. Of Akron, NY. Passed away March 11, 2018. Husband of Christine C. Pickard of Akron. Father of Christina (James) Schuster of Akron and Linda (Michael) Weir of Lockport. Grandfather of Dr. Jessica (Justin) Fosnaugh of Ohio and James Albert Schuster of Akron. Brother of Jane (Peter) Firestone of Alden and the late Carol Lane. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Albert was a US Navy Veteran and formerly employed by AT&T. Visitation will be Wednesday (March 14th) from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the J. LEONARD McANDREW FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, where funeral services will be Thursday at 10 am. Your online condolences may be shared at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net