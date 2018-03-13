PAULY, Jane B. "Dzislawa" (Janicka)

March 11, 2018, age 97; beloved wife of the late Ralph J. Pauly; loving mother of Lawrence R., Nancy E. (Richard) Armstrong, and Janet E. (Robert) Ostempowski; cherished grandmother of Christine and Kevin Ostempowski; predeceased by 4 siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY 14150, at 9 AM. Interment to immediately follow in Elmlawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com