Parents, anti-violence groups back student demonstrations against gun violence

Buffalo parent and anti-violence activists are showing solidarity with students who plan to walk out Wednesday as a demonstration in support of gun-violence prevention.

Leaders from several local groups – including the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization, the District Parent Coordinating Council and Buffalo Peacemakers – asked that parents and teachers wear orange and walk out of their work places at the same time as students.

Students across the region will join others nationwide in a 17-minute student walkout at 10 a.m. Wednesday to mark the one-month anniversary of the mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Students at at least four high schools in Buffalo are planning some sort of event Wednesday in solidarity with the Parkland survivors, including walk outs and marches.

Keith Jones, a parent of a Buffalo High school student, said he hopes all students across Buffalo and beyond participate in some way. “I’m very proud of these students," he said. "This is something grownups should be doing.”

"This is a student-led movement, and our goal is to support our students and amplify their voice," said Jessica Bauer Walker, executive director of the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo.