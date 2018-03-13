'Noir Essentials' returns with five classics

One of the great things happening in the Buffalo area for movie buffs has been the introduction of film series that go beyond new releases. Best of all – they’re being run by young movie fans who decided they wanted to see more films on a big screen and did something about it.

"Noir Essentials" is one such film series. It debuted in 2017 through the efforts of classic movie and film noir fan Alex Weinstein, 24, who also hosts each screening. The new season opens March 14 with "Gilda," starring Rita Hayworth in her iconic role.

Weinstein is calling the new season of "Noir Essentials: Schemers & Loners" because of the desperate characters that populate the five movies. "Much of film noir is marked by doomed heroes with doomed plans, and the opportunists that hang on the edges. Everyone in these stories has an agenda - and this is our tribute to the characters that have defined the genre," Weinstein said.

Movies start at 7:30 p.m. in the Dipson Eastern Hills Mall; tickets are $7. Here is the schedule that is filled with "Lonely bankers, horse track heisters, and power-hungry newspapermen are all in the mix - and each bold tale is as vital as ever."

March 14, "Gilda" (1946). Glenn Ford plays a gambler who lusts after Rita Hayworth, the wife of a criminal kingpin. With one quick flip of her gorgeous hair, Hayworth makes one of the most stunning entrances in film.

April 18, “Sweet Smell of Success” (1957). Burt Lancaster plays an unscrupulous Broadway columnist and Tony Curtis is the press agent he forces to help him break up his sister's romance.

May 16, “Scarlet Street” (1945). A bank cashier and amateur painter (Edward G. Robinson) is smitten with a beautiful woman (Joan Bennett) who schemes to get rich off his paintings, along with her boyfriend (Dan Duryea).

June 20, “The Killing” (1956). A criminal plans one last heist with a group of thieves who plot to rob a racetrack in this twist-filled Stanley Kubrick thriller starring Sterling Hayden.

July 18, “Ace in the Hole.” (1951). Kirk Douglas plays an opportunistic and unethical reporter who stumbles upon the scoop of a lifetime in this Billy Wilder drama that has been called "one of the most scathing indictments of American culture ever produced by a Hollywood filmmaker."