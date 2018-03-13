Mulberry Snyder restaurant project is dead

Mulberry Italian Ristorante won't be opening a sister restaurant in Snyder after all.

"We're not doing it," said Joe Jerge, a Mulberry owner. "I'm really disappointed."

Asked what happened to negotiations with the space's leaseholder, Jerge declined to comment.

Announced in August, the new Mulberry was originally set to open at 4548 Main St., the former Squire on Main space.

Its logo was etched onto the window facing Main Street, but the restaurant behind it never came together.

Mulberry still wants to open a second location, but isn't currently looking at properties, Jerge said.

The original Mulberry, 64 Jackson Ave., Lackawanna, opened in 2005. It became a regional attraction after television food personality Guy Fieri visited in 2010.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.