MOORE, Henry N.

MOORE - Henry N. Of Eden, NY, March 11, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Grace E. (nee Scutt) Moore; loving father of Priscilla Lutgen (Gary Dolce), Fran (David) Vanoyan, Nelson (Susan) Moore, Sandra Paine (Karl Minklei), Ronald Moore and Cathy Mindeler; cherished grandfather to 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; also survived by two sisters, one brother, and nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends from Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 12 Noon. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Moore was a proud Army veteran of WWII. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com