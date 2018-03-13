Meanwhile, back on the ranch: 'Wing King' giving blue cheese its due

When life gives you ranch dressing, make blue cheese.

That's how "Wing King" Drew Cerza reacted to the tweet from Frank's RedHot that turned Buffalonians blue.

Cerza on Monday decided to set up National Blue Cheese Dressing Day after seeing Buffalo Twitter light up over Frank's RedHot's praise for ranch dressing as the ideal dipping sauce for "Buffalo wings."

"This is going to be big," he said. "We've got some great plans."

Cerza said the passionate support for blue cheese he saw on social media inspired him, and he was shocked to learn blue cheese doesn't have its own day. (Ranch dressing does, and that's what prompted the ill-fated Frank's tweet. The closest thing to blue cheese is National Moldy Cheese Day on Oct. 9.) The day will raise money for local charities.

Cerza, the founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival, said he wants to work with Lactalis American Group, which has a location in South Buffalo, because its parent company is a major producer of Roquefort cheese. Rootie's and Marie's are obvious choices, too. Cerza said he's not partnering with Frank's, which on Monday announced its own plans to celebrate blue cheese day.

He's not ready to talk about what he plans for June 4. But a prying reporter did get him to disclose that the day will feature a popular event from the wing fest: bobbing for wings. That's when brave contestants use their mouths to pull wings out of giant vats filled with blue cheese dressing.

"That is iconic," Cerza said. Watch for more details on the Facebook event page.

But he had bad news for Buffalonians. He pointed The Buffalo News to a survey, conducted last year by Harris Poll on behalf of the National Chicken Council.

We don't know how to say this, except there are a lot of people who don't know how to eat their wings: The No. 1 dipping sauce for wings, favored by 59 percent of the public, is ranch dressing. Just 33 percent preferred blue cheese. That ranked blue cheese fifth, behind hot sauce, barbecue sauce and honey mustard – !?! – and barely ahead of teriayki sauce.

The problem is bigger than any of us realized.