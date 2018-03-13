Man pleads guilty to first-degree rape in Wyoming County

A Livingston County man pleaded guilty last week in Wyoming County Court to raping a child younger than 17, according to the Wyoming County District Attorney's Office.

Lance Riley pleaded to a charge of first-degree rape before County Court Judge Michael M. Mohun, who is scheduled to sentence Riley on April 12. Riley will be sentenced to a 10-year prison sentence and 18 years of post-release supervision, the DA's office said. Riley will also have to register as a sex offender.

Riley was arrested in July, accused of victimizing a 15-year-old, the State Police said at the time.

Riley is formerly of Perry and had been accused of forcibly raping a teenage girl, according to the Batavia Daily News. He was accused of trying to prostitute the girl to other men "so he could watch," the Daily News reported in October.

"This plea is a complete vindication for the victim," District Attorney Donald G. O'Geen said in a news release. "Her courage of coming forward is unmatched. For months she has been under attack from members of the defendant's family with the use of the media, social media, written letters and the 'Free Lance Riley' Facebook page."

Riley also faces pending charges in Livingston County related to this case, the district attorney said.