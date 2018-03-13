LILLEY, Kelly M. (James)

March 12, 2018 of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of Timothy W. Lilley Sr. Dearest mother of Ryan, Timothy Jr. and Lauren Lilley. Dear sister of Tracy Battista and Patrick James and sister-in-law of Cathleen Apuzzo, Joleen (late Charles) Ernest, Maureen Deperro and the late James (Joan) Lilley. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, East Aurora. Please assemble at church. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., The Boys & Girls Club of East Aurora or the Aktion Club of East Aurora. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfuneralhome.com