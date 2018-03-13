Letter: Photo of students with rifles was inappropriate for News

Photo of students with rifles was inappropriate for News

Upon reading The Buffalo News on Feb. 15, I came across an article in the sports section with a picture of five high school students standing with rifles in hand. To publish this article was terrible, in light of the events that happened on Feb. 14 at a Florida high school where 17 lives were taken, along with numerous other injuries reported.

This article to me was inappropriate and shows no compassion for the deceased students or their families. Keep in mind, this could very well happen in Buffalo or its suburbs.

Ron Burkard

Cheektowaga