Lackawanna man sentenced in case connected to housing project

A man who sold crack cocaine from an apartment he rented in a Lackawanna housing project was sentenced Tuesday to 151 months in prison by Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jeffrey Graham, 32, who had a premises in the Gates Housing Project, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael P. Felicetta, who handled the case, said between early 2014 and Dec. 5, 2014, Graham conspired with others to purchase and sell various amounts of crack cocaine from and to one another and distribute the crack cocaine to customers.

Many transactions occurred at or within 1,000 feet of the housing projects owned by the Lackawanna Municipal Housing Authority, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on Nov. 28, 2014, Graham obtained 149 grams of crack cocaine, which were discovered by Buffalo Police during a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Graham was a passenger.