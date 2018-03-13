Share this article

Kyle Williams has been a driving force on and off the field for the Buffalo Bills. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

'Kyle Williams signing, best news ever?': Twitter reacts to Bills re-signing Kyle Williams

The Buffalo Bills announced that the team is re-signing Bills veteran and "heart and soul of our team" Kyle Williams with a one-year deal Tuesday. Bills Twitter was ecstatic.

At the team's season-ending press conference, Bills general manager Brandon Bean said, "Yeah, I mean, who doesn’t love Kyle Williams? I got nothing but positive things to say about Kyle. To see that moment in the locker room, him and his sons, and what that meant and what Kyle’s meant to this city, he is a big-time leader."

