'Kyle Williams signing, best news ever?': Twitter reacts to Bills re-signing Kyle Williams

The Buffalo Bills announced that the team is re-signing Bills veteran and "heart and soul of our team" Kyle Williams with a one-year deal Tuesday. Bills Twitter was ecstatic.

At the team's season-ending press conference, Bills general manager Brandon Bean said, "Yeah, I mean, who doesn’t love Kyle Williams? I got nothing but positive things to say about Kyle. To see that moment in the locker room, him and his sons, and what that meant and what Kyle’s meant to this city, he is a big-time leader."

Kyle.

Williams.

Is.

Back. We've agreed to a one-year deal with the heart and soul of our team: https://t.co/k9gbCjARqq pic.twitter.com/rqadW17Q7G — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 13, 2018

Current #mood after finding out my boy Kyle Williams and his family will be back. pic.twitter.com/GYsMOd66JN — Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) March 13, 2018

Welcome back big homie🙌🙌🙌.. bring in the big guns #BillsMafia — Jerry hughes (@Iam_jerryhughes) March 13, 2018

What a week!

It’s been about 17 years since I was this excited about football in March!! #GoBills https://t.co/pIAJY5jh2A — J.Howard (@JHowardBillsFan) March 13, 2018

KYLE WILLIAMS SIGNING....BEST NEWS EVER! Thank you McBeane! @buffalobills — Veronica R. Chiesi Brown (@vchiesibrown) March 13, 2018

I’ll never be ready for a Bills team without Kyle Williams tbh https://t.co/BQaKixz54t — Arun Srinivasan (@Arunthings) March 13, 2018

One more year for Kyle Williams 😍😍😍 #GoBills — Zelím Nel (@Zels77) March 13, 2018

Stoked to see Kyle Williams on the field for anothe year👏🏼 — Kayla Mueller (@Kayymueller7) March 13, 2018

16-0 and Super Bowl confirmed https://t.co/6HWs2jy20R — Josh Stanhope (@Josh_Stanhope) March 13, 2018

You know what this tells me? Kyle Williams knows the Bills are going to kill it. pic.twitter.com/JsTRfMflTS — Kaleigh Distaffen (@kldistaffen) March 13, 2018

My heart is so happy today ❤ https://t.co/fH8hdlZBbH — Caitlin Anne (@c_brodfuehrer) March 13, 2018

I can’t wait to hear Kyle Williams first locker room speech this season. 🙌🏽🔥 — DATBUFFALOKID 🦉 (@drose_54) March 13, 2018

