Veteran defensive tackle Kyle Williams returning to Bills

Kyle Williams is returning to the Bills.

The veteran defensive tackle and locker room leader has signed a one-year contract, the team confirmed.

Williams is reportedly receiving $6 million with $5 million guaranteed.

Williams, 34, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday when the league year begins. He also was faced with deciding whether to put his body through a 13th NFL season.

"You know how I feel about Kyle and what he's meant to our community in Buffalo over the years and what he's meant to our football team," coach Sean McDermott said at the Scouting Combine last month. "He meant a lot to me this past season in connecting my message to the locker room at different points throughout the year. So the leadership part of that was big for us."

At the combine, general manager Brandon Beane said the team would like to retain Williams and was hoping for a resolution to Williams' status before the league year began. That resolution came Tuesday.

The 2017 season marked Williams' first career playoff appearance. Williams was a fifth-round draft pick in 2006.

"I wish it could’ve gone a different way," he said after the season. "It felt like it was right there so to come up short is still tough. ... I'm grateful for the guys in this locker room and the year that we had and the opportunity to work with them and play with them."

This post will be updated.