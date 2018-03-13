KOWALSKI, Shirley A. (Murphy)

KOWALSKI - Shirley A. (nee Murphy)

Entered into rest March 11, 2018. Beloved wife of Frank A. Kowalski; devoted mother of Cindy Snow, Lynne Day, Timothy (Karen) Day, Frank (Kelly) Kowalski, and Laura (Russell) Gajewski; cherished grandmother of Melissa (Daniel), Rebecca, Frankie, Elizabeth, Adam, Mickey, Ryan, Graceanne, and Sara; loving daughter of the late Estle and Lillian Murphy; dear sister of the late Willa (late Earl) Mercer, Margaret (Juanita "Nicky") Murphy, Dorothy "Dot" (late Connie) Mabry, and Iva Gay Hamden; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 4-7:30 PM for a gathering in Shirley's memory. Interment Roselawn Cemetery, Princeton, WV.