JASINSKI, Patricia A. (Gorny)

Passed on peacefully March 9, 2018, at Niagara Hospice House. Wife of Thomas P. Jasinski, mother of Jeffrey (Laura) Jasinski; grandmother of Courtney Jasinski, Alexandra Jasinski, Daniel Jasinski, Parker Jasinski and Angela Habalou; sister of Michael (Agnes) Gorny; daughter of Eleanor (the late Richard) Gorny; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial Mass will be Friday, March 16, 2018 at 11:00 AM, at Our Lady Help of Christians Roman Catholic Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice House. Guest registry at Wattengel.com