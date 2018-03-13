Irish bands abound on St. Patrick’s weekend

If you’d like to enjoy a genuine Irish celebration this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, you’ll need to find some barroom-hosted music emblematic of the holiday’s historical spirit.

This doesn’t mean settling for the work of Ireland-bred rock bands or the rhyming of Irish stereotypes, so stash tracks off “The Joshua Tree” or House of Pain hits for another evening. Traditional Irish music is steeped in reeling instrumentals and folk sensibilities, with guitars, fiddles and thumping bodhráns weaving an emotional rhythm, and evocative songwriting detailing the stories and struggles of past generations.

All can be echoed with heartache or humor, but the music is a vital component for the annual celebration of culture by Buffalo’s Irish Americans. Thankfully, they’ll be plenty of musicians serving these sounds around the area throughout the holiday weekend.

Here are seven to see:

Crikwater



When: 1 p.m. March 18 at 9th Ward @ Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.); $4.

The popular South Buffalo quintet is playing a predictably exhausting schedule throughout the weekend, but it’s this gig in Asbury Hall’s basement—with fellow folk enthusiasts The Observers, Middlemen and The Catskill Mountain Boys—that provides safe harbor for those drowning in a sea of Sunday parade absurdity outside on Delaware Avenue.

Emerald Isle

When: 9 p.m. March 17 at Talty’s Tavern (2056 South Park Ave.); free.

The Buffalo-based multi-instrumental trio is known for takes on traditional favorites like “Finnegan’s Wake” and “Black Velvet Band.” But inside South Buffalo favorite Talty’s—and hours after the locale’s World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade—its sound will be the perfect capper on a long day of ancestral appreciation.

Joe Head

When: 3 p.m. March 18 in The Irishman (5601 Main St., Williamsville); free.

The Buffalo Music Hall of Famer has achieved accolades for far more than his Celtic catalog, but it’s this time of year that the artist’s style and substance might shine brightest. Those who have flocked to see Head at the now-shuttered Shannon Pub can confirm this, and his performances continue to be a part of the season.

Billy LaRusch

When: 7 p.m. March 16 in The Blackthorn (2134 Seneca St.); free.

Though scores of cherished Irish tunes require full-band performance, some of the most poignant only require an artist and his guitar. This works for the well-known LaRusch, a longtime pub favorite who can handle the pre-Patrick primer crowd at the now-expanded Blackthorn with his array of solo-served holiday favorites.

Penny Whiskey

When: 6:30 p.m. March 17 in the Buffalo Irish Center (245 Abbott Road); $10.

No strangers to the St. Patrick’s Day shift, the Queen City favorites are an appreciated commodity for those who would rather take their harmonious Irish music rollicking. For the unfamiliar, the Buffalo Irish Center’s Emerald Room awaits, as the quintet will perform for Old Neighborhood Parade hordes and Irish Center regulars.

Poor Ould Goat

When: 1 p.m. March 18 in Dwyer’s Irish Pub (65 Webster St., North Tonawanda); free.

The Joe Bacon-led quartet has been enlivening local bars and points elsewhere over the last decade, and has done so with the banjo-laden intermingling of Irish folk and bluegrass. On Sunday, they’ll give Dwyer’s drinkers a completely acceptable excuse to get comfortable in NT and skip Buffalo’s downtown parade.

The Town Pants

When: 9 p.m. March 17 in Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.); $17-$22.

The Vancouver-based quartet has been wielding its “West Coast Celtic” wares for over two decades, and continue to be a touring force year-round. But for a St. Patrick’s Day show at Iron Works, attendees should expect traditionally rooted tracks intermixed into a high-energy holiday hooley—and that should work just fine.