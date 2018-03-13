Inmate faces two felonies for attack on attorney in Holding Center

The Erie County Holding Center inmate accused of attacking his attorney during a private meeting in the downtown lockup has been charged with assault and attempted assault, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Mark Dublino, 54, of Cheektowaga, is accused of attacking his then-attorney Joseph J. Terranova in an assault that lasted more than a minute on Friday morning in a small, locked meeting room. Dublino was assigned a new attorney on Monday at Terranova's request.

He was charged with assault while confined in a correctional facility and attempted assault with intent to cause serious injury, the Sheriff's Office said.

Dublino was found guilty in January of nine felonies, including two counts of attempted murder, in connection with 2016 attacks on his ex-girlfriend, her friend and her father. His sentencing, which was scheduled for Monday, has been pushed to March 23.

In the wake of the attack, Terranova has said he wants better security procedures instituted at the Holding Center.