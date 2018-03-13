Williamsville schools keep class rank for current sophomores, juniors

The Williamsville Central School District's sophomores and juniors will continue to be ranked by academic achievement.

Proposals to eliminate class rank for those grades were defeated Tuesday in School Board votes. Class rank for the current freshman class was eliminated last year.

Prior to the votes, three juniors spoke in favor of keeping class rank, noting they had made course selections with an eye on their rank.

A majority of board members agreed – and the proposal to eliminate class rank for sophomores was defeated, 4-5, while the proposal for juniors was defeated, 2-7.

"I don't think it's fair to change the rules of the game in the middle of the game," said board member Mark Mecca.

Supporters of the proposals argued that class rank creates too much anxiety and competitiveness among students.