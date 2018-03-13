IMHOF, Eva B. (Collins)

Of Blasdell, NY, March 11, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Donald G. Imhof, Sr.; loving mother of Michael (Paulette), Donald, Jr. (Theresa) and the late Stephen (Karen); cherished grandmother of Daniel (Jarrad Scott) Tarapacki, Korri (Emiliano) Santillan, Christopher, Joshua, Matthew and Jacob Imhof; adored great-grandmother of Mateo; dear sister of Dorothy (Donald) Erdy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com