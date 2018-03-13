HYNES, Marion T. (Brennan)

March 11, 2018; wife of the late Joseph E. Hynes; dearest mother of Mary Ann (Thomas) McMorrow, Anthony (Linda) Hynes, Therese (James) Shea, Michael (Yong Hui), Richard (late Ann), James "Coco" Hynes, Jeanie (John) Kline, Majella (James) Eagen and the late Joseph G., Madelyn and infant Steven J. Hynes; loving grandmother of 24 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; predeceased by grandson Ben Kline; dear sister of the late Madeline "Peggy" Brennan, late Ann (Herb) Coyne and late James (Mary Paule) Brennan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, 2-8 p.m., at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.), where a service will be held Friday at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish- St. Ambrose Worship Site at 9:30 a.m. Flowers are gratefully declined.