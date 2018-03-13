Hip-hop star Logic set to perform at Darien Lake

Def Jam recording artist Logic will bring his "Bobby Tarantino vs Everybody Tour" to Western New York at 7 p.m. July 3 in the Darien Lake Amphitheater (9993 Alleghany Road, Darien).

The Maryland hip-hop star continues to tour in support of his ambitiously minded 2017 record "Everybody." Earlier this week, he released "Bobby Tarantino II," the sequel to his 2016 surprise mix tape "Bobby Tarantino."

Joining Logic on his 33-date summer itinerary will be rising hip-hop artists NF and Kyle.

Advance tickets are $25-$69.50 and will go on sale at noon March 16 through LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Every paid concert ticket gets free same-day admission to the theme park.