Here's how to pronounce the name of Bills' new defensive tackle
The Bills are reportedly planning to sign Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei to a five-year contract when free agency begins.
If you are planning to talk about him with you fellow Bills fans, you should know the proper pronunciation: lo-TOO-leh-lay.
When he was introduced to the Carolina media after being drafted, he was asked how to say his name. He took that in good humor, and here it is, for you to hear, too:
