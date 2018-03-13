HARDING, Charles L.

HARDING - Charles L. March 12, 2018 on his 81st birthday, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline M. (nee Clarke) Harding; dearest father of Michael (Kimberly) Harding, Deborah (Ronald) Tremblay and Donna (Shirley Dominguez) Harding; loving grandfather of Peter, Charles (Marilyn) and great-grandfather of Erica, Charlize, Avery and Gabriel. Son of the late George and Mildred (nee Holland) Harding; predeceased by a sister and brothers, George, Herbert, Richard and Marie; brother-in-law of Margaret (late Thomas) Heisler and Phyllis (late John) Boggs; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday 1-4 and 6-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to SPCA serving Erie County. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com