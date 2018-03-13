HAAG, Margaret A. (Rauth)

Age 104, March 10, 2018, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward G. Haag; loving mother of Jacqueline A. Bruno; adored grandmother of Robert C. Bruno and Kevin S. Bruno; dear great-grandmother of Dylan R. Bruno, Spencer S. Bruno and Olivia F. Bruno; predeceased by 3 siblings and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11AM in Faith United Presbyterian Church, 3150 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY. Interment Elmlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Haag was one of the founding members of Faith United Presbyterian Church. To leave a condolence, visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com