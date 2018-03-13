Graspie receives $50,000 investment from Launch New York

Launch New York will invest $50,000 in Graspie, a mobile engagement and learning platform aimed at the millennial workforce.

Graspie, which is based in Buffalo, was originally known as the AppleTree Agency. Launch NY, a venture development organization, has invested in 24 portfolio companies in the past two years.

"As one of the few minority tech startups growing in Buffalo, we are excited to have Launch NY on board, not only as an early stage investor, but as strategic advisers," said Derrick Parson, Graspie's founder and CEO.