Moore's Maple Shack & Pancake House is only open for all-you-can-eat pancakes from March 1 until April 15 when the family-owned business is producing fresh maple syrup. This yearly tradition started in 1986 and is a favorite for locals and those in the BuffaloNiagara region who are looking to take a nice country ride to their hilltop maple oasis in Freedom, N.Y., in not-too-distant Cattaraugus County.