Former Bills linebacker Paul Posluszny announces retirement

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny announced his retirement after 11 NFL seasons, the team announced on Tuesday.

Posluszny, a five-time defensive captain with the Jaguars, registered 973 tackles to reside second in franchise history behind only Daryl Smith (1,089). The 33-year-old, who would have been an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, spent seven seasons in Jacksonville after beginning his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills.

Posluszny made the playoffs for the first time in his career in 2017, facing the Bills in his first playoff game.

"With much sadness but without regret, I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to the unwavering standard of excellence that professional football demands," Posluszny wrote in a statement released by the team. "I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the NFL. I love the game of football so much, and I know there is truly only one acceptable way to play. Knowing I can no longer compete at a level that I find acceptable, I have chosen to end my football career.

"This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I cherished every moment of my NFL career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have played. I anxiously look forward to next football season to arrive, but this time with the sole focus of being a great husband and father for my loving family."

Posluszny recorded 1,212 career tackles, 16.0 sacks and 15 interceptions in 145 career games since being selected by Buffalo with a second-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft