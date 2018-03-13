FINNEGAN, Ethel (Bennett)

March 10, 2018. Wife of the late Eugene; dear mother of Timothy (Ann), Patrick (Karen), Diane (David) Franco, and the late Barbara. Also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) Friday 9:30 and Infant of Prague Church 10 AM. Visitation Wednesday and Thursday 4-8 PM. Share your online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com