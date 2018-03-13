Eichel returns to practice with Sabres

Jack is back. At least for practice.

Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel returned to the team Tuesday, joining the club for its morning practice in HarborCenter. Eichel has missed the last 14 games after suffering a high ankle sprain Feb. 10 in Boston and was expected to be out of the lineup for four to six weeks.

Eichel has just passed the four-week mark and the team is 6-6-2 in his absence. He has been skating on his own with Dennis Miller, the team's rehab coordinator, for about a week. It's unclear how many workouts Eichel would need before returning to the lineup. The Sabres are in the midst of a six-game homestand, which continues Thursday night against Toronto and Saturday afternoon against Chicago.

Despite his prolonged absence, Eichel continues to lead the Sabres in scoring with 22 goals, 31 assists and 53 points in 55 games. There will be no word on Eichel's potential return date until coach Phil Housley gives his daily post-practice briefing.

Eichel is participating fully, skating on a line between Zemgus Girgensons and Jason Pominville. He's not the only returnee to practice from injury as Seth Griffith (upper body) and Evan Rodrigues (ribs) are also on the ice. Kyle Okposo (concussion) and Kyle Criscuolo (shoulder) remain sidelined.

The lines the Sabres are using are:

Wilson-O'Reilly-Reinhart

Girgensons-Eichel-Pominville

Rodrigues-Larsson-Baptiste

Pouliot-Josefson-Nolan/Griffith