Education commissioner likes Poloncarz's school district merger talk

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz may have a supporter in his discussion about merging school districts and consolidating services: State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia.

But the commissioner is curious how the county executive is going to make it happen.

“The reality is how do you get to that and have people agree that they want to do it?” Elia said.

Elia, during a visit with The Buffalo News Editorial Board on Friday, was asked about the county executive’s new effort to set the table for more discussion on this issue.

“I think it’s a good idea, at least to the extent you can start doing some of those shared services,” Elia said.

However, the commissioner also acknowledged that the state has legislation on the books that would provide incentives for consolidation, but there’s been little response from districts around the state.

“Since I have been here it has not occurred, because in the legislation it requires the vote of the public in the district and what they believe they’re giving up is the identity of the district – and they don’t want to do that,” Elia said. “In New York State, that is a long-held value.”

The commissioner also touched on several other education issues during the wide-ranging, 45-minute meeting. They included: