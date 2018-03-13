DOMBROWSKI, Helga M. (Stadler)

DOMBROWSKI - Helga M. (nee Stadler)

March 10, 2018; beloved wife of Thomas Dombrowski; loving mother of Barbara (Edward) Hauck, Judith Rodgers, Gail (August) Canna, Nancy (David) Duke and Susan (Brian) Garand; dear grandmother of 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sister of Franz Joseph Stadler, Charlotte Swartz, Margaret (William) Borchert, Martha Lori Dragonette, Marie Linda (Michael) Golinski and Karl (Debi) Stadler and the late Elizabeth "Betty" Stuff; sister-in-law of Thomas Stuff; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the Fairdale Banquet Center, 672 Wehrle Dr., Amherst, NY 14225. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 AM at St. Benedict's Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Amherst, NY 14226. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Your online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com