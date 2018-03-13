DOLINSKY, Natalia (Smirnova)

March 9, 2018, age 96, beloved wife of the late Joseph Dolinsky; loving mother of Nina Powers; cherished grandmother of Scott (Stephanie) Powers and Lisa Powers; also survived by four great-grandchildren. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive), where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 10 AM. A Panachyda Service will be held on Wednesday at 7 PM. Friends invited. Natalia was a very proud and active member of St. John the Baptist Ukranian Church in Kenmore and was known as the "Pierogi Lady." Share your condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com