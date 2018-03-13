Daily Drive Podcast: Beane making big moves

In this edition of the Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester from Buffalo Sports Page discuss the Cordy Glenn trade, the signing of Star Lotulelei and the quarterback position.

Rundown

o:oo Reaction to the Cordy Glenn trade

2:50 What it will take to move up in the draft to take QB

6:30 Bills have to move high enough to take their guy

9:07 Signing Lotulelei was not a surprise

11:13 Two-minute drill – Do they bring in a veteran QB?