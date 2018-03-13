DAHLMAN, Ann L. (Hughey)

Age 88, of West Valley, NY, died March 11, 2018. Friends may call Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 3-7 PM at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the West Valley Fire Dept., Rt. 240, West Valley, NY 14171, or to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 9372 Rt. 240, West Valley, NY 14171. Full notice and online register book at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com