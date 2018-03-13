College roundup: Canisius, Niagara open tournament play tonight

Canisius and Niagara join the postseason basketball wars tonight with first-round tournament games in two different events.

The Golden Griffins (21-11) will be home to Jacksonville State (21-12) of the Ohio Valley Conference in the College Basketball Invitational at 7 p.m. in the Koessler Athletic Center.

Niagara (19-13) will face Eastern Michigan (21-12) in the CollegeInside.com Tournament at 7 p.m. in the EMU Convocation Center in Ypsilanti, Mich.

Canisius has not played since a 72-69 loss as the No. 2 seed to Quinnipiac in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournamentin Albany. Jacksonville State, located in Alabama not Florida, had a three-game win streak end with a 70-63 loss to eventual champion Murray State in the OVC Tournament March 2.

The Gamecocks are led by senior guard Malcolm Drumright, a second team All-OVC selection who averages 12.5 points per game and averages 6.3 made three-pointers a game.

It will be the first men's basketball meeting between Canisius and Jacksonville State.

Eastern Michigan had a six-game win streak ended with a one-point loss to No. 2 seed Toledo in the Mid-American Conference tournament. Elijah Minnie is the Eagles' leading scorer (16.8). EMU's Jim Bond was MAC Defensive Player of the Year. James Thompson IV of the Eagles was a first team All-MAC selection while Paul Jackon made the MAC All-Tournament team.

Niagara and EMU have met just once, in the 1970-71 season when the Purple Eagles won, 91-63, at Memorial Auditorium. That EMU team was led by Kennedy McIntosh, who was a first-round selection by the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Draft. Hall of Famer George Gervin was part of that Eastern team later in the season after he became eligible after transferring from Long Beach State.

Niagara's Kahlil Dukes and Matt Scott were named to the first team of the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I All-District I team.

Trae Bell-Haynes of Vermont,, Tyler Nelson of Fairfield and Jairus Lyles of UMBC were other first team selections. Jermaine Crumpton and Isaiah Reese of Canisius made the second team.

Hoops back at Bryant & Stratton

Bryant & Stratton College which once won a men's basketball championship in the National Little College Athletic Association in 1974 is bringing back the sport at the school starting in September.

Damone Brown, a start at Seneca Vocational, Syracuse University who played in the NBA, will launch the program. He already is recruiting for the team. Bryant & Stratton, which has three campuses in the Buffalo area, will offer athletic scholarships to qualified students.

Bryant & Stratton will compete in Division I of the United States Collegiate Athletic Associaton, which originated as the National Little College Aa in 1966. Tom Griffin, brother of the late former mayor of Buffalo Jimmy Griffin coached the Bryant & Stratton championship team.

Brown was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2001 after his career at Syracuse. He also played for the Toronto Raptors, New AJersey Nets and Washington Wizards and overseas and in the NBA Development League.

Until his appointment at Bryant & Stratton, Brown was an assistant men's basketball coach at Villa Maria College which competes in the USCAA Division II and at East High School.

Basketball honors

Niagara guards Kahlil Dukes and Matt Scott were named to the first team of the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I All-District I team.

Trae Bell-Haynes of Vermont, Tyler Nelson of Fairfield and Jairus Lyles of UMBC were other first team selections.

Jermaine Crumpton and Isaiah Reese of Canisius made the second team.

Senior Sarah Saba (Lancaster) of Daemen was named to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-East Region second team. Earlier Saba was named to the All-East Coast Conference first team for the third straight season.

Saba led the Wildcas in scoring with 495 points (17.7 average) the fists player in Daemen women’s bsketball history to lead the team in scoring four straight seasons.

Women's lacrosse

Yale 14, Niagara 7: The Bulldogs (5-1) scored the last seven goals of the game in the final 18 minutes to win at Niagara Field in Lewisston on Tuesday afternoon.

Niagara (3-4) scored the first three goasl of the game and led, 6-4, at halftime. Yale scored the first four goals of the second to take the lead. Af ter the Purple Eagles tied it, the Bulldogs went on their winning run.

Caroline Crump scored three goals and had an assist and Rachel MacCheyne had two tallies for Niagara. Jillian Ford and Mackenzie Molodetz had the other NU tallies. Niagara goalie Aubrey DeVeau had 11 saves.

Crump’s hat-trick pushed her season goal total to 20. · MacCheyne extended her team-leading goal tally to 23 and her team-high point total to 31.

Madeleine Gramigna scored three of Yale's final seven goals to lead the rally. Yale's only loss was at Canisius on Sunday.