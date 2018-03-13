Cobblestone Live! Music and Arts Festival unveils sophomore lineup

After a successful freshman debut, the Cobblestone Live! Music & Arts Festival is returning for year two on July 27 and 28 in Buffalo's historic Cobblestone District.

Like last year's inaugural run, musical performances will take place at three locations: Lockhouse Distillery & Bar (41 Columbia St.), Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.) and the main outdoor stage on Illinois Street. The entertainment includes more than 30 artists performing on five stages, plus games and activities for all ages. Food trucks will be on hand as well.

Headlining the sophomore installment will be Toronto's rejuvenated indie collective Broken Social Scene. Making its first appearance in Buffalo since an exhilarating Town Ballroom stop in 2010 during the band's initial farewell tour, BSS ended its long hiatus last summer with the release of the much-welcomed "Hug of Thunder" last summer.

The new iteration of Broken Social Scene is just as bustling as the old days, as its current lineup hits nearly 15 members on the right occasion.

Also set to perform will be Brooklyn's power-funk ensemble Turkuaz, Canadian boogie-rock outfit the Sheepdogs, funky Latino psych act Chicano Batman, Detroit house duo Golf Clap and more.

Cobblestone Live! also will have a fair share of local bands on tap to perform including Humble Braggers, Feverbox, First Ward, Vin DeRosa and Ugly Sun. In addition, Buffalo jam kings Aqueous will deliver two sets over the weekend.

Gates open at 4 p.m. July 27 and 1 p.m. July 28.

Advance tickets are $25 for a single day, $45 for both days and go on sale at noon March 16 through cobblestonelive.com, Buffaloironworks.com and Sunbeamentertainment.com. Tickets at the gate will be $30 for the day or $60 for the weekend. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available for $100 and include a two-day pass, access to the VIP Tent, private bathrooms and a VIP laminate. Late-night tickets will be made available closer to the festival. More festival details can be found here. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Child Advocacy Center.

