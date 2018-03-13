CLIMENTI, Andreana

CLIMENTI - Andreana Of Buffalo, passed peacefully at age 94. Loving mother of Jeannette Climenti. Andreana was a strong and fiercely independent woman who left home at age 18 and moved to Buffalo from Zielnople, PA. She worked at a number of jobs over the years, including The Curtis-Wright factory, the Chevrolet plant, and a local candy factory. In her retirement she volunteered at several area nursing homes, twice winning Volunteer of the Year honors. Andreana was an avid Wii bowler at Baptist Manor, where she lived for 31 years. Friends and family may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave. at Summer, on Wednesday from 2-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Mary. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com